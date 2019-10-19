"They are hungry for our culture" - Cook Islanders take to the Maeva Nui stage

The final day of “Te Maeva Nui” took place today at the Auckland Netball Center. The festival being more than 50 years old, serves as an opportunity New Zealand born Cook Islanders to reconnect with their culture.

One of the event organisers, and leader of “Te Au o Tonga,” Raemaki Karati brought forward the idea for this local event to other Cook Island communities, as a way of uniting the different tribes the Pacific Island nation.

“It's an opportunity for us Cook Islanders to come together because the problem with us here in New Zealand is that we tend to take our individual Islands rather than being the Cook Islands, so for me this is an opportunity for all of the different Islands to some together and participate to celebrate who we are,” he says.

A total of eight groups performed in three-day festival. Many of whom have never had the opportunity to perform on stage until today.

“95% of the performers in our group are New Zealand born and Im talking about the dancers themselves so they are the ones that are hungry for the culture,” says Karati.

What initially began as a festival to celebrate their independence from New Zealand in 1965, has evolved into more than a festival, but a competition with prize money up for grabs. However, there seems to be no sense of rivalry between the groups.

“The comradeship between the teams, it doesn’t seem to look like a competition, everybody is just saying hello to each other and hugging each other as they come out of their performances and that's exactly the spirit that we want to see.”