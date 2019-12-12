“They have suffered enough, lets bury them well!”

ASA volunteer Tuala Tagaloa Tusani with the Kiwi Coffins before they leave for Samoa / Source - File.

A Mainfreight manager says that they will do whatever is needed to get the 24 Kiwi Coffins to Samoa.

Meeting at the Mainfreight Depot in Otāhūhū this morning, a brief prayer service was held before the coffins were to be shipped to Samoa.

ASA Foundation volunteer Tuala Tagaloa Tusani said that the measles victims had suffered enough so it was time to give them a proper burial.

A blessing was put on the coffins so that they may reach Samoa safely and house the deceased in comfort.

Te Ao News will continue to bring updates on this matter.