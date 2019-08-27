A third person charged in relation to the death of Jasmine Wilson appeared in the Whanganui District Court today charged with aggravated assault and intent to injure.

On July 31, Wilson was left at Whanganui Hospital's emergency department doors after suffering serious injuries consistent with a beating.

Three days later she eventually died as a result of her injuries.

The accused, a 28-year-old man, was granted interim name suppression today therefore any relevant information that may be detrimental to this case cannot be divulged.

In court today, there was a cold silence as the accused entered the courtroom.

He first glanced toward the gallery to acknowledge people he knew and then stood as the judge began his opening statements.

The accused showed no expression or emotion. Throughout the opening remarks he kept looking over toward the gallery and making gestures to the people he knew.

As he left the courtroom he waved again to the gallery.

Police are appealing to the public for any further information about what happened to Wilson.

The accused have been remanded in custody and will reappear on the 17th of September.