Thousands gather at Aotea Square to demand climate action

Thousands gathered at Aotea Square demanding climate action for climate change, as part of a global movement organised by youth. They were joined by people of all ages who walked the main streets of Auckland on Friday, all with the same concerns regarding the future of our planet.



The next generation is taking climate change into their own hands.



Luke Wijohn is a 19-year-old from Te Rarawa. He has been leading the charge, voicing concerns about the world climate crisis. "The reason why rangatahi are so much more scared of climate change is because it will hurt us more," he says.



"We've had the Amazon rainforest, those are all catching on fire due to deforestation, which is all contributing to climate change," Marcial Parkinson adds, who is part of the organising group.



"My homelands, my islands where I was brought up; when I was young I was always brought back to Samoa and now to know that they're sinking, it really hits home," another of the organising group, Taa Vili says.



SOUL's Pania Newton came to show her support as well.



"Ko rātou ngā rangatira o ēnei rā, nō reira ko tāku me areare taringa ngā pakeke ngā mema o te paremata anō nei ki a rātou nawe. Ehara tēnei he whawhai mo ngā rangatahi anakē he whawhai mo ngā tangata katoa o Aotearoa o te ao nei".



Wijohn says people need to get out of the mindset of using the planet's resources for profit growth. Instead, he advises people to look at traditional customary practices.



"When you look back to our tikanga Māori, we know we can have societies that honour people and the planet over profit and fairytales over infinite growth. We know in our tikanga Māori that we can find balance with our taiao".



The climate change chants do not look set to stop anytime soon, "What do we want? Climate action. When do we want it? Now!"

The organising group say their main goal is to ensure urgent action is taken to address the climate crisis.