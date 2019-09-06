Three missing in Omanaia bush overnight walk out safely

The search for three people who went missing in Omanaia forest, Northland last night came to an end this morning when the three hunters found their own way back to their vehicle.

The trio hunted in the area often and was embarrassed by what happened, but they are relieved to be able to return home to their loved ones.

Hunter Noel Wellington (Ngāpuhi) told Te Ao that Search and Rescue NZ didn't fulfill their duties and that they had to remain in the bush overnight.



"They let us sleep out in the bush while it was raining, pissing down we told them. They got our location we downloaded that thing that they can pinpoint where we are. We stayed there all night for them and we could've come out last night, my family went through hard because they didn't fulfill their job!"



Search and Rescue New Zealand started their search overnight but were unsuccessful with their attempt to find the small group.

Senior Constable Jeff Cramp of the Rawene Police says, "It could've ended in a disaster it was just a bad time why somebody would go pig hunting in these conditions because it was worse yesterday then it is today. So they've probably spent 18 to 20 hours in the bush".



The trio entered into the bush using the entrance that is close to Te Piiti Marae for a hunt yesterday. They ventured off to an unfamiliar track and it was at that point that they found themselves lost



"It's a reminder to anybody that's going into the bush really you got to look to see what the weathers doing really and if it's going to be bad weather then don't go. And if you can't guarantee that you will be home before dark don't go either," says Senior Constable Cramp.

Cramp adds that this event was a good reminder to the hunting community to make sure that they check all possible scenarios before they go out hunting.

