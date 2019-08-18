TJ Perenara shows his support for Ihumātao protest

All Black halfback TJ Perenara took the field with a message of support last night for those protesting at the site of the proposed housing development at Ihumātao.

Perenara came off the bench in the All Blacks’ 36-0 demolition of the Wallabies at Eden Park, but his wristband stood out when he led the team’s haka before the game commenced.

Once again @Tj_Perenara makes me proud to be a Bay boy and Mana College alumni. What a leader. pic.twitter.com/wUuPH2PUqZ — Tihei mauri hola (@TeniaMatthews2) August 17, 2019

This wasn’t the first time Perenara has worn ‘Ihumātao’ on his wrist the season, but was the first time it attracted the attention of social media.

I......did I see TJ Perenara with "Ihumātao" on his wristband?

#BACKBLACK — Marama Davidson MP (@MaramaDavidson) August 17, 2019

Perenara also made headlines in 2017 when he condemned the homophobic comments made by Israel Folau, and emotionally expressed his support for the victims of the Christchurch Terror Attacks in March.