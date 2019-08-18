TJ Perenara shows his support for Ihumātao protest

By Jamie Wall

All Black halfback TJ Perenara took the field with a message of support last night for those protesting at the site of the proposed housing development at Ihumātao.

Perenara came off the bench in the All Blacks’ 36-0 demolition of the Wallabies at Eden Park, but his wristband stood out when he led the team’s haka before the game commenced.

This wasn’t the first time Perenara has worn ‘Ihumātao’ on his wrist the season, but was the first time it attracted the attention of social media.

Perenara also made headlines in 2017 when he condemned the homophobic comments made by Israel Folau, and emotionally expressed his support for the victims of the Christchurch Terror Attacks in March. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Everyone wants to take the shot until it’s time to take the shot. ✊🏽🔥 #Ihumātao

A post shared by Tj Perenara (@tj_perenara) on

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories