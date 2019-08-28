Toitū Te Whenua album inspired by Ihumātao

Musicians from around Aotearoa have banded together to create an album, Toitū Te Whenua, inspired by Ihumātao and other issues that have impacted on indigenous people.

Award-winning Māori artist Maisey Rika, who worked on the compilation, told Te Ao Māori News that the album seeks to recognise mana motuhake, mana whenua, mana moana and mana mokopuna.

“The album is to pay homage to the people on the ground, the kaitiaki at Ihumātao, to give them the kaha they need to continue protecting the whenua,” says Rika.

The album will be released at the 'Frontline' concert fundraiser for Ihumātao, which is being held at the Studio in Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday 31 August.

A thousand tickets are on sale through Eventfinder. The profits will go towards the kaupapa at Ihumātao.

“We only started creating the album a week ago after a suggestion by the whānau for us to create something that is meaningful for the kaupapa ... art is a reflection of a time and place in history.”

Artists such as Seth Haapu, Rob Ruha, Che Fu, Troy Kingi, Mara TK, Tama Waipara, Tiki Taane and other emerging artists have also collaborated to create Toitū Te Whenua.

“We’re still working down to the wire but we’re open to having other artists to contribute to this kaupapa if they feel like they want to,” says Rika.