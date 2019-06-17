Tongan fans eager for clash against Kiwis

Despite the weather forecast there was no raining on Mate Ma'a Tonga fans parade today at Mt Smart as many gathered to send support to the squad in preparation for this weekends rugby league clash against the Kiwis.

This will be the first time since 2017 the two teams will go head to head in a redemption clash for the Kiwis, and fans are confident their team won't let them down.

Die-hard fans show their support for the red and white team through music, dance, and chants.

Co-founder of the Mate Ma'a Tonga league team, Will Ilolahia, says, "We have a thing called mawhana which means warm and it's just getting that mawhana again. That's what unique about Tonga and also we have the saying of may the horse be with you so that you know we're going to really get this thing happening."

The Tongan fandom fever is real and these fans are well-known for their staunchness when it comes to supporting their home team in any sport.

"Having it here is a great move for us to show the world that we are for the Pacific and it's not just the red, it's black we're coming in to support the kiwis to knock over and let's get back to number one," says Ilolahia.

Tonga made waves during the 2017 rugby league world cup when they eliminated the country's top side in the semi-finals, and fans are eager to see what both teams will bring in this weekends clash.

"I guess it just like any other Polynesian team um you know from being Polynesian you're from a small island and you've gotta support your own," says one of the many Tongan fans at today's gathering.

Tuimaola Lolohea, former five-eighth for the Warriors and now a proud representative of the Mate Ma'a Tonga squad, says despite winning against the Kiwis squad in 2017, he knows they will be hungry for the win.

"I think they are just looking to getting back on track with how they've been performing. I think they'll be a bit disappointed in the last couple games they've played not just against us but I think they played England as well so I'm sure they'll be fired up ready to go against us."

He also says the constant support from their fans is not only overwhelming, but it is rewarding and encourages the team to play the best rugby league they possibly can.

"They mean everything the support they show to us is massive they give us energy on the field and of the field it can beat the support when you get its the best feeling like I said it just shows how much we mean to them."

The Kiwi Ferns will take on Fetu Samoa in a curtain raiser match on Saturday and tickets for the game are still available to be purchased on the official Ticketek website.