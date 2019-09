Prime Minister ‘Akilisi Pōhiva has died in Auckland, New Zealand after an illness, according to Kaniva News this morning.

Hon Pōhiva, was rushed to a NZ hospital from Tonga with pneumonia yesterday afternoon.

He was admitted to Vaiola Hospital two weeks ago.

It is unknown if this is related to his earlier hospital stays in April and May this year.



The Tongan Prime Minister’s’ Office could not be reached for comment this morning.

More details to come.