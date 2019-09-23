Tongariro Gifting Remembered

On this day, 132 years, Tūwharetoa Paramount Chief Horonuku Te Heuheu Tūkino IV gifted the mountain tops of Tongariro, Ngāuruhue and Ruapehu to the entire nation of New Zealand.

In the 1860s, Tūwharetoa lands were leased to Pākehā settlers as sheep runs, including the three mountains Tongariro, Ngāuruhoe and Ruapehu.

By the early 70s, iwi learned that the mountains were to have stations erected at their pinnacles.

To protect the mountaintops from commercial exploitation, confiscation, and violation of traditional tapu associated with Tongariro, Horonuku suggested that the mountaintops be given to the people of New Zealand as a National Park, with the oft-forgotten proviso that the gifting was not to be in perpetuity, but rather, after the necessity of the gifting had concluded, that the maunga ariki would be returned.

On 23 September 1887, Horonuku signed the deed gifting these to the Native Minister, John Ballance.

More than 6000 acres became the nucleus of Tongariro National Park - New Zealand's first.

Settlements to have the maunga returned to iwi are still under negotiation today.