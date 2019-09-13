Tonga’s Parliament Suspended due to PM’s Death

The Tongan Parliament has been suspended due to the passing of Prime Minister ‘Akilisi Pōhiva in Auckland yesterday.

Te Ao was able to confirm from Matangi Tonga Online that Hon Semisi Sika had been appointed as Acting Prime Minister in the interim.

Following PM Sika’s’ appointment, Acting Speaker Lord Tu’ilakepa suspended Parliament until notice.

No announcements regarding customary memorial services for the late PM Pōhiva have been announced in Tonga or New Zealand.

Te Ao is continually seeking updates from Tonga at this time.