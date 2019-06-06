Toronto Raptors upset Warriors at The Oracle

Despite having home court advantage, the Golden State Warriors were unable to hold off a relentless Raptors side, suffering a 109-123 loss in today’s game 3 match of the 2019 NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson’s absence was definitely felt on the Warriors offensive end, as only three players scored in double digits. One of them being Steph Curry, who finished with a career playoff high of 47 points. Iguodala contributed with 11, and Draymond Green with 17.

"I hope I can get back out there for my team and contribute in any way that I can," says Warriors guard Klay Thompson, who watched from the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury in game 2.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr acknowledged the hole left by the benched players, saying, “Although he could do it, we cannot rely on Steph to score 45 plus points every game for the rest of the series.”

The Raptors, however had six players scoring in double figures, led by Kawhi Leonard who finished with 30pts, 7 rebounds and 6 assists.

The win puts the Raptors ahead in the series 2-1.

A game 4 win is crucial for the Warriors as they look to protect home court before heading back to Toronto next week.