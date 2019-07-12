Troy Kingi turns his musical mind to indigenous truths

Renowned Māori musician Troy Kingi, has today released a new album that explores universal issues affecting colonised peoples across the globe.

Troy Kingi has traded in his futurism for a more political approach for his latest album, titled Holy Colony Burning Acres.

He says, "I'm just putting out some truths that I've learned from my perspective as well. Someone's got to speak up so I may as well use my platform to talk about as many issues affecting us as possible."

Kingi says he has learned many things throughout his journey bringing the album to life.

"One of the biggest things I've learned is our story, the Māori story is very similar to our friends over in America and Hawai'i. At the core of it, the same things happened to us, maybe in different ways but it's all led us to this point where we are at now- but regardless of all the bad stuff that's happened we're still here."

The album is the third installment of his 10 year plan to release 10 albums in 10 different genres. This time he has taken a more roots and reggae vibe to talk about trying times.

"It talks about indigenous politics, not only Māori but all over the world and my hardcore reggae mates were like 'if you're going to do it, tuturu old school' ... they only sang about love or politics and it feels like I've filled my love song quota so I decided to go down the political avenue."

He has high hopes to take this album to a whole other level and knows he's got his work cut out for him for the rest of the year.

"I'm actually looking at releasing this album again in the summer in te reo so that's my mahi over the next couple of months. is translating it but trying to stick as close to the phrasing as i can without losing any of the mana of the kupu as well when we translate it."

Kingi was a part of the He Kotuia initiative, where tamariki from Ōtakou got an opportunity to write and record their own music which was released last month.

"We were just a kick-starter for them and basically we were just there to show that anyone can do this if you put your mind to it and you've got a creative bone in your body, if you really want to do it you can do it."

Kingi will debut his new album at the Te Korakora Festival tonight on Federal Street Plaza, Auckland CBD.