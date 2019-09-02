Truck closes lanes on Auckland Harbour Bridge

By Te Ao - Māori News

A crash, involving a car and a truck, has closed lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge delaying this morning's southbound traffic.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene of the crash before 5am.

No injuries have been reported.

The bridge is currently down to one lane, further lanes will be opened progressively.

Motorists are asked to be patient and advised to expect delays.

