Truck closes lanes on Auckland Harbour Bridge

A crash, involving a car and a truck, has closed lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge delaying this morning's southbound traffic.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene of the crash before 5am.

No injuries have been reported.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 5:55AM

A truck crash is blocking 4 (of 5) lanes citybound just prior to the Harbour Bridge. Congestion is building rapidly. Please DELAY YOUR JOURNEY south this morning until all lanes are cleared. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ezBNGswsju — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) September 1, 2019

The bridge is currently down to one lane, further lanes will be opened progressively.

Motorists are asked to be patient and advised to expect delays.