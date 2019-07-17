Tu Tonu combines modern day and traditional health practices

A new Māori-led rehabilitation initiative which aims to fuse modern-day and traditional Māori health practices was launched in Hamilton today.

Founder Timi Tapara (Ngāti Maniapoto) says the center provides many options for whānau to determine their own pathway to healing.

Today marks the beginning of a new era for Tapara.

"This whare was actually a whakaaro taken from the marae, working together, bringing in whānau to uplift individuals because that's what happens naturally in community and we felt that through the health pathways sometimes it becomes too individualised."

Potential clients turned out to check the new facility at today's launch and to get an insight into what is on offer.

Marlana Maru (Ngāti Maniapoto) has been using Tapara's services for the last couple of weeks and says the centre is something she has wanted for a long time.

"I've seen all sorts of different healing practitioners, healing modalities, physios, osteopaths, chiropractor and what this place gives- it gives the person an option to choose, not only physiotherapy, but other healing, traditional Māori healing practices."

Under the shelter of Tu Tonu, open doors now enable families to find their remedy to heal their body, mind, and soul and the oath of King Tawhiao is blossoming through this vision.

Kiriona recalls the Māori king's prophetic saying, "I will build my house, its ridgepole will be made of hinau, its post will be made of māhoe and patatē. For me, this initiative is the completion of that."

Tu Tonu welcomes people from all backgrounds, cultures and walks of life who need rehabilitation and healing.

"The biggest thing for Māori will be them feeling comfortable coming into a place that understands tikanga Māori, that understands kawa. Spiritual warfare goes hand-in-hand with physical injury and this is a whare that whanau will feel comfortable coming in to," says Tapara.

Some already have their eye on the bigger picture for the rehabilitation centre.

"One of the other benefits of this facility its another practice space for my group,"says Kiriona, "All the masseuses are here, the physios are here to ease our muscles, so there no better place that this for us of Te Iti Kahurangi."

Sustaining the next generation with this line of work will go a long way to helping Tapara and his staff to get their community back into shape.