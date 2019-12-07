Tuatara bounce back with shutout win

The Auckland Tuatara have levelled their latest series against the Canberra Cavalry with a 4-0 win last night in Albany.

American pitcher Jared Koenig did the damage with a scoreless turn on the mound, going six innings and recording four strike outs. He was helped by some solid batting, including a solo home run to Won-Seok Kim.

WON. SEOK. KIM. 😱😱😱 Big fly over the Teal Monster to put the @AucklandTuatara on top in the third. WATCH: https://t.co/YDkik8decV pic.twitter.com/jMWvUK1AxO — Australian Baseball League (@ABL) December 6, 2019

It was the Korean’s first homer for the team, which he sent over the left-field wall dubbed the ‘Teal Monster’. The shot came in the bottom of the third, and the side increased their lead an innings later.

Josh Morgan and Jared Walker were walked, after which Andrew Marck hit a single. Kent Blackstone then scored a base hit to bring Morgan in and make the score 2-0.

Walker then scored off a loaded bases walk in the fifth, then Marck brought home Yonny Hernandez, who was making his debut.

That completed the side’s second win of the year, which pleased manager Steve Mintz.

“Koenig was outstanding,” he said.

“To see [relief pitcher Lucas] Jacobsen to get out there and finish the game, he gave us a bunch of zeroes. We were able to get some runs of a very good starter.

“We put some balls in play when we had runners in scoring position and we did everything we needed to do.”

There was some bad news though, with catcher Te Wera Bishop expected to be sidelined for the foreseeable future with a broken foot.

The two sides meet again tonight at QBE Stadium for the third of their four-game series.