Tuia 250 brings Endeavour replica southward

The northern parts of Te Wai Pounamu hold a “huge significance for Māori and Pākehā alike,” according to Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. This rich history will be celebrated as the Tuia250 voyage flotilla was welcomed to Meretoto/Ship Cove in Tōtaranui/Queen Charlotte Sound today.

Barclay-Kerr emphasised Tupaia’s role when he helped to navigate the Endeavour round the motu.

“The Tahitian tohunga and navigator Tupaia played a crucial role at Meretoto/Ship Cove. He liaised between the Endeavour and local Māori, forming trusted friendships, and his death was greatly lamented when he did not return to Aotearoa with Cook on the Endeavour’s second voyage.”

Barclay-Kerr, a veteran voyager who captains the waka Haunui, acknowledged the impact of the Endeavour.

“I know that for some people, the Endeavour symbolises pain and oppression. For others she represents exploration and accomplishment. We cannot change the past, but we can build a better future, one that recognises and weaves our cultures together more fairly and more evenly. That’s what Tuia 250 is all about.”

The Endeavour replica is due to sail back to Australia on the 3 December and the Tuia voyage flotilla is set to end their voyage at Te Mahia on the 18 December.

Te Ao Māori News Reporter Jess Tyson with Cameraman Ethan Smith