Tuku Iho | Living Legacy Exhibition returns to China

Te Puia Haka Group open exhibition in Shanghai - Photo / Te Puia | MACI

The Tuku Iho | Living Legacy exhibition has returned to China, a special place to kaimahi of the New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute as it was the very first place their exhibition was showcased in 2013.

Eraia Kiel, General Manager of Te Puia | MACI says, “It is a real honour to return, six years later, and show the evolution of this exhibition, which has not only captured the hearts of audiences around the globe but has opened doors for our tourism and trade partners."

New Zealand’s Ambassador to China, Clare Fearnley, was among the guests at the opening, demonstrating the strength of relations between the two countries.

She says, “The Shanghai exhibition is a centrepiece of the 2019 China-NZ Year of Tourism. At the same time, Tuku Iho marks the launch of the 2019 New Zealand Week of activities, which celebrates and showcases New Zealand and New Zealand’s premium products to Chinese consumers.”

Te Puia | MACI chairman Harry Burkhardt says New Zealand, Māori, and Te Puia | NZMACI all have strong and enduring relationships with China.

“While we have brought Tuku Iho to Shanghai, we share our culture with every day with manuhiri from around the world, especially China. It is Te Puia | New Zealand Maori Arts and Crafts Institute’s responsibility to promote Māori arts and crafts - Tuku Iho is one example of this.”

The exhibition features about 70 traditional artworks. It showcases traditional art forms in a number of ways including onsite wood, stone, bone and jade carving, as well as tā moko.

Kiel says, “Tuku Iho is about connecting people and cultures. Our Māori culture seems to transcend boundaries which allows us to build relationships and forge partnerships.

“People gravitate towards our culture and can sense it is something special.”

Tuku Iho will be on display until November 15.