Tuwharetoa dispute their 'Whakapapa' albums that to sell on TradeMe?

Whakapapa albums claimed to belong to Ngāti Tuwharetoa were taken down from a TradeMe account, is being disputed by iwi Māori regarding its cultural significance.

Māori Council have suggested to TradeMe regarding the sale of Māori tāonga; to get cultural advice on selling Māori objects, putting a blanket moratorium of those objects on their website until a policy and procedure has been refined. Plus, the Māori Council are 'prepared' to set a presidence in the courts to ensure TradeMe are doing the right thing.

Māori lawyer Mathew Tukaki says the New Zealand Government should adopt the same legislation Australia has for their indigenous people, photos and names of the deceased cannot be displayed or publicized or sold.

“TradeMe need to enforce their policies around the cultural miss-appropriation of both Māori artefacts, Māori tāonga and also Māori identity. So, we could wrap this all up by simply saying it's identity theft at its worst.”

TradeMe told Te Ao Māori News they take their steer from the law (the Protected Objects Act) and the very particular rules around collectors and the trading of tāonga-tūturu as set out by the Ministry for Culture & heritage.

“The message of the Māori council to TradeMe is to open up your email because today you received a letter from me saying ceased and desist. Not just this one sale but all practices relating to all Māori culture and Māori identity.”

So, the Kotahitanga o Tūwharetoa chair Wiari Rauhina will meet with the seller who has the books in his possessions this week but disagrees with TradeMe policy to allow family information displayed on the ‘auction website internet’. “I don't agree with TradeMe policies. We had family members who could identify their ancestors in that 'Whakapapa book.”

The albums were then taken down by the seller from purchase due to general complaints.

“I personally think that my whakapapa is my personal business. If it is to be shared to whoever, than that means the law allows whakapapa to be public,” Mr Rauhina said.

Ngati Rangi iwi chair Che Wilson supports Ngāti Tuwharetoa as the auction website allowed eight pages of tīpuna names be displayed on the internet without iwi permission. The highest bid was $515.00 and had 58 bids.

“If the book holds relevance than it’s considered a tāonga. So no doubt that book holds a lot of cultural and historic significance to Tuwharetoa,” Mr Wilson said.

The seller who remains anonymous told Te Ao Māori News he has no concern in displaying of Maori names as from a western culture perspective, it does not matter.

Mr Tukaki says, “We have this issue with the NZ National archives from the Alexander Turnbull Library with the content of Television NZ Māori archives. Who actually owns what? Is a question we haven't answered?”