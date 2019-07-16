Twins embrace mataora with respect and pride

Hepetema and Ewa Kirikau, of Tuwharetoa and Ngāti Ranginui descent, wear the mataora proudly despite being only 19 years of age. They encourage others among their generation to consider it.

The mark of a warrior, the sign of achievement, the mataora is alive and well.

The twins describe the receiving of this tāonga to be of significance to them as they embark on their journey of learning te reo, tikanga, whakapapa and kapa haka. All of which the twins are embracing in their day-to-day lives.



Hepetema says, "[It's] just to prove to other people that there's not a certain age limit, there's no certain background in order to earn your mataora. Moko will always be there but if no one will wear it, who else will."



In recent years, more and more youth have embraced moko. It is a form of expression for many, and this is the very reason the twin's desire to wear moko became a reality.

Their moko was done by Kaizer Hirini Katene also known as 'Heeds', and took over two hours to complete. The twins say, "We've been following him and his mahi for six years now, since we started high school. It was only right that he was the one to do us up."



They are both aware of the responsibility and what it means to carry the tāonga.



"I know there's going to be a lot of bad feedback, I know there's going to be a lot of good feedback, but for us at a young age getting our mataora, I think it's best if we overcome those challenges and overcome those barriers," says Ewa.



The Kirikau twins hope to see a future where more youth want to wear Mataora and moko proudly.