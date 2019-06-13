Two dead in Oamaru crash

Two people have died following a crash in Oamaru last night.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of TY Duncan Rd and Shortland Rd, Oamaru North at about 11pm. Police have confirmed that three people were in the car at the time of the crash, two died and one received critical injuries and was transported to hospital.

The Serious Crash Unit are examining scene and the investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Cordons remain in place at TY Duncan Road and Shortland Road and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash now lifts the 2019 road toll to 177.