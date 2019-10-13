Typhoon Hagibis wreaks havoc on Japan, 10 deaths so far

Scenes from last night and this morning in Tokyo and Yokohama

Typhoon Hagibis has swept across the Japanese coast, claiming 10 lives and leaving 15 missing. Over a million have been advised to evacuate their homes as the tropical storm moves north east.

CNN is reporting that “three people -- two men and a woman -- died in Kanagawa Prefecture, while one man died in a landslide in Gunma Prefecture, while another man died earlier in the day during a tornado caused by the storm.

“Fire authorities also confirmed 33 people had been injured and that one person was missing in Gotenba City.”

Public broadcaster NHK has said that "Ten people were killed and 16 were missing after the most powerful typhoon to hit Japan in decades paralysed Tokyo, causing rivers to overflow and leaving almost half a million homes without power".

The typhoon was responsible for two Rugby World Cup games being called off yesterday. The All Blacks and Japan were due to meet in Toyota City, while England and France were set to play last night in Yokohama.

A thorough inspection of the stadium this morning revealed no significant damage, although there was plenty of surface water flooding the nearby fields. This has meant that the crucial pool A game between Japan and Scotland will go ahead tonight, which will decide the All Blacks’ quarterfinal opponents next weekend.

The Japanese Grand Prix has also been delayed due to the typhoon, with qualifying set to resume today.

The weather in Tokyo today is perfect, however. Trains are back running this morning, with Shinkansen (bullet train) services now able to transport travellers along the length of the country.

Hagibis is the second typhoon to hit Japan in the last month and a half, with Typhoon Faxai claiming three lives and injuring 147 in early September.