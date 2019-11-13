U-turn on couples residency visas

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway has confirmed that the "inconsistently applied" policy that outraged the Indian community would be overturned as per Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's direction last week.

This comes as Immigration NZ had announced that it would not grant residency to the foreign born spouses of NZ citizens unless they had lived together for at least 12 months. They were, however, free to obtain visitor and work visas as needed to bring them over and live together.



The Indian community felt that this singled them out unfairly and would prevent their foreign born spouses from gaining residency. Indians are often required by their families to enter arranged marriages. In many cases, the spouses would be foreign born Indians. As per their custom the couple would not meet until their wedding day.

Minister Lees-Galloway announced that they would be "going back to the way things were before May."

