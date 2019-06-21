Update: Man charged after Māngere death, stabbing

Counties Manukau Police have charged a 46-year-old man with attempted murder in connection with a homicide investigation that was launched last night.

Police are continuing to piece together what occurred at the commercial address in Māngere yesterday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Colin Higson of Counties Manukau CIB says, "As this matter is now before the court we are limited in what we can say, however our initial enquiries indicate that a woman was allegedly stabbed by a male at the address and then two other people have been hit by a car."

The woman with stab wounds and the male who was hit by a car have both been discharged from hospital.

Tragically the 32-year-old woman who was hit by a vehicle died at the scene.

Police are still in the process of notifying her next of kin and are not able to release her name at this stage.

"There are still a number of enquiries underway at this point and Police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid," says Higson.

A scene examination is still underway at Mahunga Drive and a post-mortem will take place later today.

The 46-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court this morning.