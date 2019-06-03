UPDATE: Police search for vehicle in Murupara ATM burglary

Photo source: News Whakatane, Facebook

Police have released details of a vehicle they believe is connected to the burglary of an ATM from the Murupara branch of the New Zealand Credit Card Union in the early hours of Monday morning.

They would like to hear from anyone who has seen a black 2019 Ford Everest SUV in Murupara or the surrounding area. It was towing a distinctive single axle galvanised Prescott trailer with a side-lodaing ramp. The vehicle and trailer are believed to have traveled in tandem with a front-end log loader to the town centre immediately prior to the burglary.

Police say the front end loader was stolen on Monday morning and used to rip out the machine from a building on Pine Drive.

The offenders then fled the scene, towing the ATM on the trailer.

“The ATM machine and trailer were located abandoned shortly before 4am in the Kaingaroa Forrest," police say.

"The trailer was significantly damaged and the ATM machine appeared to still be secure.”

Glass and other materials filled the footpath outside the building following the burglary.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police say inquiries are ongoing.