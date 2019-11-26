Vandals break into Papakura Athletics Club

Mel Tipene, President of the Papakura Athletics Club was left disheartened and disappointed when she discovered the vandalism and burglary of the club hours before an event.

“We had a fundraiser, charity event and we are really lucky, it was with Jenny May Clarkson, Kevin Mealamu and David Niethe for mental performance for our young people and we came in an hour before hand and we went through there and they had just basically destroyed everything.”

Workers volunteer their time and efforts for the love of the club and sport and to guide the next generation to be the best that they can be.

Tipene comments, “We run a lot of free stuff so it just felt sad that that had happened but also made me realise that we just don't have enough free activities for our kids here in Papakura.

A police spokesperson confirmed that police received a report of a burglary at a property on Ron Keat Drive on Saturday. Enquiries are ongoing.

Tipene explains, “We just had to leave it as it was and just basically call in the job and then we didn't have time to clean up we just had to get going for our fundraiser event.”

Although the setback it has given the club and the community the drive and determination to carry on and look forward to the future of the younger generation especially.

Tipene concludes, “We’ve just been given a grant of twenty four thousand, and what we want to do, is we are going in to schools years 5 to 8, low deciles. What we are going to do is coach athletics, and bring them back to the club, and get them so they don't have to pay for anything and just to try and develop that talent.”