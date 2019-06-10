VIDEO: Manu Bennett charged with indecent exposure after naked haka

New Zealand actor Manu Bennett has found himself in hot water in Romania, after performing a naked haka on a protected heritage site.
Bennett, 49, posted a video on his Instagram account on May 30, showing him stripping off and running towards Sarmizegetusa Regia - a Unesco World Heritage Site in the ancient capital of Dacia. He then performs the Kamate haka.
We spotted @manubennett doing a naked Haka dance in the temple of #sarmizegetusa , the capital of ancient Dacia. #haka #hakadance #comiccon #romania #newzealand #comicconromania #crixus #manubennett #manubennettcomiccon #manubennettfans credit of finding out who that naked guy was goes to @tanja.zoellner Edit : at the time we shot the video, we did not know that this was @manubennett, as it all happened so fast. And as it clearly shows, my annoying giggling at the beginning instantly stopped the moment the Haka Dance started, as I was struck by how powerful it was, particularly within this context. None of us felt that this was disrespectful, and I believe the commotion with the guards was mainly because visitors were simply not allowed in the center of the temple, as it is a protected heritage, and not because of the Haka dance or the fact that @manubennett was naked. So we hope people who are sharing this story share it accurately without exaggeration and disrespect.
The haka prompted anger from local Romanian residents, with a complaint laid to the police. Bennett, who was in Romania for a ComicCon appearance, has apologised and claimed he could not understand the signs surrounding the site warning people to keep out. However, he defended his actions when contacted by the media.
"It was very traditional for Māori warriors to go into battle naked," Bennett told NZME.
"Basically, naked is more sacred and personal items are considered noa - not sacred. All things have energy and to fight naked means to fight pure, as with haka."
Bennett has since deleted the video, and posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram.
“The current media portrayal completely missed cultural empathy & has created a slur, not only over my actions & the honorable Maori custom of haka but also the intended meaning of recognition for the indigenous Dacian people, whose society, culture & religion were erased from this planet during the Roman expansion circa 100AD. It was at Sarmizegetusa that Decebalus & the Dacian people suffered the indignity of massacres & being conquered. Maori understand this indignity as sadly do other indigenous peoples.
"Aroha atu, aroha mai. Tatou i a tatou katoa. Hui e! Ta iki e!" Let us respect one another. Let us bind together. "Hurihia te aroaro ki te ra tukuna to atarangi kia taka ki muri i a koe!" Turn your face to the sun & the shadows will fall behind you.”
He had also posted a picture of a previous naked haka, performed in front of a waterfall in Iceland.
Traditionally Maori would perform haka & /or go into battle, naked. Haka is made up of two Maori words Ha (breath) & Ka (ignite) - to ignite your breath. There is a term called "noa" which refers to that which is not sacred & free of "tapu" the Maori term for sacred & only when completely free of noa could one become tapu. This feeling of creating the realm of tapu when you haka cannot be explained in modern Christian context as it belongs to ancient spiritual energy, where natures' forces held more religious significance. I performed the above haka at an ancient Viking settlement in the Westfjords of Iceland known as Dynjandi. Now only the footstones remain of this ancient settlement & of course this wonderful waterfall, whose energy surely enticed the Icelandic Vikings to occupy this space for centuries. I felt such a huge wave of energy & connection when allowing myself the fully commit to the haka & try to connect to the energy of the past. There is no cell phone to call these ancient times only a spiritual commitment to move past reality into the spiritual world. Clothes, jewellery & watches, or anything "noa" has a non tapu vibration & cannot be allowed when creating a "tapu" realm. Even speaking about it can reduce tapu but I hope my ancestors will support this korero (talk) with positive wairua (spiritual guidance & energy). I am fortunate that I have the haka in my cultural heritage for its very words inspire survival & connection with Ra the sun & Io the Supreme one. Please read my other recent posts about Io & Ra two words that connect Maori & Polynesians to Egypt (Ra) & Ancient Ionians (Io) My sincere support to all indigenous cultures, brown, black, white, red or yellow, whose identity, culture & religious practices have been stifled by other enforced cultures & religions for nought but man-made ruling power. We are not yet completely lost, as long as we breathe & lift up our tongues, then our past, our ancestors, will refill our spirits. To all, Kia Kaha! - a Maori term meaning Stay Strong! @natgeo @rotoruadailypost @nzherald
Bennett has had a lengthy acting career, most notably appearing in the series Spartacus, in which he played Crixus – the real-life historical figure who also rebelled and fought the Roman Empire.
The Dacian Wars, which lasted from 101-106CE, are generally regarded as a punitive measure on the local population of what is now Romania by the Roman Empire. The Dacians had defeated a Roman force along the Danube river two decades earlier, and the Emperor Trajan ordered a much larger army to invade the territory and force the Dacians to submit to their rule. The main leader of the Dacian forces was the legendary Decebalus, who was forced to commit suicide at the end of the conflict rather than risk capture.
That event, along with the story of the entire second Dacian War, is recorded on the 35 metre-high Trajan’s Column, a major landmark in the centre of Rome that still stands to this day. Decebalus is regarded as one of Romania’s national heroes, with his deeds immortalised in films and literature.