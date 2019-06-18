Volunteering: A 20 year-long gesture of love

Netball New Zealand and Cadbury have teamed up to celebrate more than 300,000 volunteers during national volunteer week and Katarina Simpkins is one of them.

She has poured her heart and soul into being a volunteer sports coach for tamariki across Auckland for more than 20 years.

It's a gesture of love that has gone a long way for Simpkins who volunteers her time every week to help grow the next generation of New Zealand sportsmen and women.

"I do this kind of work because of the love I have for the children, as well as working as a teacher at schools," says Simpkins.

Her desire to pursue a position as a volunteer began from a young age.

"I've seen the fruits of this kind of work in sport. It's a space where we can all get together, from the kids in the team to the adults."

She lives and breathes sport. But it's what she learns from the children that is the most rewarding part.

"There have been many things I have learned in this role. Sometimes I'm not right but the main thing is that I pay attention to what it is I am teaching and to remember that I am teaching children. I have to enhance their skills so they can find pride in what they do as well."

Aside from sport, Simpkins is also a te reo Māori teacher. It's important for her that Māori values are at the core of her work.

"I have implemented some Māori values through this work, some customs for the children to stay together as one- those sorts of things- so that their pathway is clear and safe."

She's been a figure of comfort for the children and those she has taught.

"This is a space for our Māori children to stay and be as a family. Most of our kids grew up outside of where they are from so this is a communal space for them to come and learn about those things,"

Throughout the week many more volunteers will be recognised.