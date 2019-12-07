Waiata Anthems supreme winner of Ngā Tohu Reo Māori

Waiata Anthems was the supreme winner at the Ngā Toa Reo Māori awards in Auckland. Photo/File
Waiata Anthems took out the supreme award at the Ngā Tohu Reo Māori ceremony last night in front of a crowd of 500 people at Cordis Auckland. With 42 finalists and 150 nominations, this year's Ngā Toa Reo Māori awards boasted the highest number of entries ever received since the awards began in 2004.
The award winners are:
Te Tohu Huia i te Reo – Supreme
Waatea Music - Waiata Anthems
Iwi | Tribe
Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated
Whānau | Family
Te Tūāpapa o Te Reo | Moerewa - Smith Whānau
Aotearoatanga | New Zealand Community
Waiata Anthems | Hinewehi Mohi
Mātauranga Whānui | Education Open
Ngā Motu - Mahimaina | Piki Studios
Hāpori – Māori community revitalisation initiatives
Te Reo Wainene o Tua | Te Reo Wainene o Tua
Te Ao reporter Kereama Wright caught up with Joe Harawira (Te Reo Wainene o Tua) last night at the awards.
Mātauranga – Kaupapa Māori | Education – Māori Medium
Te Panekiretanga o te Reo | Te Wānanga o Aotearoa
Kāwanatanga | Government
Moving Towards a Bilingual Future | NZQA
Pakihi | Business
Fush | Fush
Te Mahi Toi, Te Mahi Whakangahau | Arts and Entertainment
Waiata Anthems | Hinewehi Mohi
Hākinakina | Sports
Te Wānanga o Raukawa Central Pulse and Netball Central Zone | Te Wānanga o Raukawa Central Pulse and Netball Central Zone
Rangatahi – revitalisation targeting or led by rangatahi
Maimoa Music | Maimoa Music
Te Ao reporter Kereama Wright spoke with Pere Wihongi and Nathaniel Howe from Maimoa.
Ngā Mahi Pāpāho | Broadcasting and Media
Living By The Stars - Matariki | Punarau Media Limited
Te Wiki o te Reo Māori | Māori Language Week
Te Ara Nui | Air New Zealand
Te Tohu Kōrurenga Hau - Culture Change
Scotty Morrison | Scotty Morrison
Kia Kaha te Reo Māori - Te Tohu Mana Hautūtanga | Transformative Leadership Awards
1. Nicole Hoey me Hone Edwards - Pukana
2. Dr. Ruakere Hone
3. Justin Lester
4. Naida Glavish