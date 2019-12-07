Waiata Anthems supreme winner of Ngā Tohu Reo Māori

Waiata Anthems was the supreme winner at the Ngā Toa Reo Māori awards in Auckland. Photo/File

Waiata Anthems took out the supreme award at the Ngā Tohu Reo Māori ceremony last night in front of a crowd of 500 people at Cordis Auckland. With 42 finalists and 150 nominations, this year's Ngā Toa Reo Māori awards boasted the highest number of entries ever received since the awards began in 2004.

The award winners are:

Te Tohu Huia i te Reo – Supreme

Waatea Music - Waiata Anthems

Iwi | Tribe

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated

Whānau | Family

Te Tūāpapa o Te Reo | Moerewa - Smith Whānau

Aotearoatanga | New Zealand Community

Waiata Anthems | Hinewehi Mohi

Mātauranga Whānui | Education Open

Ngā Motu - Mahimaina | Piki Studios

Hāpori – Māori community revitalisation initiatives

Te Reo Wainene o Tua | Te Reo Wainene o Tua

Te Ao reporter Kereama Wright caught up with Joe Harawira (Te Reo Wainene o Tua) last night at the awards.

Mātauranga – Kaupapa Māori | Education – Māori Medium

Te Panekiretanga o te Reo | Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Kāwanatanga | Government

Moving Towards a Bilingual Future | NZQA

Pakihi | Business

Fush | Fush

Te Mahi Toi, Te Mahi Whakangahau | Arts and Entertainment

Waiata Anthems | Hinewehi Mohi

Hākinakina | Sports

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Central Pulse and Netball Central Zone | Te Wānanga o Raukawa Central Pulse and Netball Central Zone

Rangatahi – revitalisation targeting or led by rangatahi

Maimoa Music | Maimoa Music

Te Ao reporter Kereama Wright spoke with Pere Wihongi and Nathaniel Howe from Maimoa.

Ngā Mahi Pāpāho | Broadcasting and Media

Living By The Stars - Matariki | Punarau Media Limited

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori | Māori Language Week

Te Ara Nui | Air New Zealand

Te Tohu Kōrurenga Hau - Culture Change

Scotty Morrison | Scotty Morrison

Kia Kaha te Reo Māori - Te Tohu Mana Hautūtanga | Transformative Leadership Awards

1. Nicole Hoey me Hone Edwards - Pukana

2. Dr. Ruakere Hone

3. Justin Lester

4. Naida Glavish