Waikato-Tainui speaks on rumoured Ihumātao purchase

By Kereama Wright

Waikato-Tainui will not be buying the land at Ihumātao - that's according to Rāhui Papa the spokesperson for King Tūheitia, despite some media reports stating that the tribal structure is set to purchase the 33-hectare land at the heart of the land dispute in Ihumātao.
 

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories