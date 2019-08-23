Waikato-Tainui will not be buying the land at Ihumātao - that's according to Rāhui Papa the spokesperson for King Tūheitia, despite some media reports stating that the tribal structure is set to purchase the 33-hectare land at the heart of the land dispute in Ihumātao.
Waikato-Tainui speaks on rumoured Ihumātao purchase
By Kereama Wright
