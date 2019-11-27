Waitahanui fire now under control

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed with Te Ao that the vegetation fire on SH1 just north of Waitahanui, about 15km south of Taupo, is now under control.

Helicopter operations have stopped and firefighters are damping down hot spots.

10 fire trucks and support vehicles are in attendance.

SH1 north of Waitahanui is now open.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed with Te Ao that they received a call around 1.15 pm this afternoon to a vegetation fire on SH1 just north of Waitahanui.

Crews from Taupo responded. The fire was around one hectare when they arrived and spreading. There are currently eight fire appliances in attendance who will be working with helicopters to fight the fire.

SH1 is closed due to helicopter operations.

More to come.