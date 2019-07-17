Waititi confirmed as writer, director of fourth Thor film

It's official- Taika Waititi will remain at the helm for the follow-up to the 2017 Marvel blockbuster: Thor Ragnarok. Waititi will direct and write the yet-to-be named fourth installment, the next chapter in the Marvel cinematic universe.



Waititi has proven his chops in the big league after Thor: Ragnarok grossed more than US$850mil at the global box office, with a 93% approval rating on review site, Rotten Tomatoes.

Waititi was widely praised for his humourous take on the adventures of the Norse superhero and was credited with breathing new life into the franchise.



Australian Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth will retain his role as Thor for the fourth outing.



Waititi's latest film, Jojo Rabbit, is due for release in October.