Waka hourua paddle named in honour of Samoan waka expert

One of the oceans voyaging waka hourua, part of the Tuia 250 flotilla, has celebrated the life of the late Emma Siope, a waka builder and expert from Samoa. In a fitting tribute, the crew and captain of the Hinemoana waka hourua have named their guiding paddle after Siope, calling it 'Lilomaiava'.

One of Māoridom's leading waka experts Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr says Siope dedicated her life to waka resurgence throughout the Pacific.



"I whakahaerehia nei e mātou a mātou kawa katahi karangahia ake ki tana whānau kia karangahia mai te ingoa o tō tātou hoe. Ko Lilomaiava tēra he ingoa rangatira nō Emma mai tana whenua i Hāmoa mai tana motu o Apalima," says Barclay-Kerr.

Siope's sisters were on hand at the naming ceremony vowing to continue and follow their sister's footsteps



"She's always been about the ocean and the connection with the Pacific and how we are one ocean, one people. She passed away earlier on this year in August and yesterday Hotu did a ceremony and the ceremony was in naming the hoe for Hinemoana," says sister Fetaui Iosefo

The Tuia 250 flotilla's next leg of commemorations is to be held at Whāngārei, in Northland.