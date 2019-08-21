A warm gesture keeps Ihumātao frontline going

As the peaceful protest continues on Ihumātao, whānau members have created a new initiative to help keep those on the whenua warm throughout the cold winter days and nights.

The Ihumātao 'Hotty Station' was established to keep the home fires with simple essentials like hot water bottles.

Skye Stirling says, "Firstly [it's] to keep those here and those sitting on the front line warm- and the workers as well as those living on the land."

One such front-liner, who gave his name as James (Ngāpuhi), says this is a much-needed essential for the people.

"It keeps me warm, they've kept my back warm, they've just kept us warm in general, to stay up and stay alert."

He says the initiative is more than just a hot water bottle.

"It's an awesome idea. It is essential, we have our blankets and stuff but it's the love that comes from the Hotty Station."

Stirling says she can feel the appreciation of the people who are receiving the bottles.

"The majority of them commend us for this, we do feel their love and gratitude."

However, without the support of the community, the initiative wouldn't be possible.

"It was the community that made this happen. We are just the minions and the workers doing our part."

Stirling believes there is a need for more stations like this around the country to help those who are less fortunate.

"We want there to be more stations like ours to help the homeless, or those living in their cars. We want groups to copy this initiative ... so there are more Hotty Stations around the country."

Those on the ground are calling on more helping hands to provide for the people at Ihumātao.