Warriors hold out Titans in thriller on the GC

The Warriors have got back to winning ways, but did it the hard way to overcome a plucky Titans outfit 24-20 tonight.

In front of a huge amount of expat support at CBUS Super Stadium in the Gold Coast, it was two spectacular tries to winger Ken Maumalo that proved the difference between the two sides.

The Warriors flew out of the blocks early, with a try to Karl Lawton in only the second minute. The hooker barged his way over from dummy half, giving the Warriors a 6-0 lead.

Maumalo then followed up with a try set up by the footwork of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck after 11 minutes.

However, the game was tipped on its head after 20 minutes, as the Titans swept onto attack and scored two quick tries to Ryley Jacks and Brian Kelly. Tyrone Roberts converted both and all of a sudden, the home side had the lead.

Issac Luke, who had taken over the goal kicking from Kodi Nikorima, slotted a penalty goal to make the score 12-all at the break. Things weren’t going well for the Titans on the injury front, losing Jai Arrow and Tyrone Peachey for the game and reducing them to 15 men.

Things got extremely tight in the second half, and it took till a 65th minute penalty goal by Roberts to break the deadlock.

In weeks past, that may well have been the point where the Warriors would have capitulated, but Tuivasa-Sheck took it upon himself to change things. He put on a trademark step to score next to the posts and retake the lead, before playing a hand in sending Maumalo over for his second.

There was more drama to come, though, as Alex Brimson hit back for the Titans with only five minutes remaining. They were then rewarded with a string of penalties and even the sinbinning of Adam Blair in his 300th game.

However, they couldn’t crack the Warriors line, meaning the hooter went to give the visitors the win.

Warriors 24 (K Maumalo 2, K Lawton, R Tuivasa-Sheck tries; I Luke 3, K Nikorima goals)

Titans 20 (R Jacks, B Kelly, A Brimson tries; T Roberts 4 goals)

HT: 12-all