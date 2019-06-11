Warriors' Kiwis players focused on one job at a time

This weekend's clash against the Titans is the last opportunity for Warriors players to push their case for Kiwis selection ahead of the test match against Tonga next week.

But for now, they remain focused on getting their NRL season back on track.

After suffering back to back losses the side is determined to get back into the winner's circle. Playmaker Kodi Nikorima believes the solution is simple, "We all know this game goes for 80 minutes and you can't beat teams for 40. So that's what we're looking to rectify this week, playing for the full 80 minutes."

Nikorima, who is the incumbent Kiwi standoff, isn't looking ahead to next week, telling media today that he believes team form is as much helpful for rep selection as indiviual form is.

"I guess for us and for everyone in our team [the idea] is to not focus on next week and just wanting to do their best and putting their best foot forward this week," he says.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who was the Kiwi captain before injury ruled him out of the end of year tour to the UK in 2018, is also not letting the prospect of a test match return distract him from the round 14 clash against the Titans.

"We have our own things to worry about here first," he says, "Enjoying what we have here and a big game for Adam Blair."

Blair will become the fifth Warriors player, and third New Zealand player to reach 300 NRL matches on the Gold Coast.

"[It's] a massive achievement for someone like that, not many Kiwis have reached the three hundred games, " says Tuivasa-Sheck.

One Warriors player who may be missing when Michael Maguire names his Kiwis squad on Sunday is Tohu Harris. He's been nursing a knee injury for the past few weeks and again left training early today.

Coach Stephen Kearney jokes that it's becoming a re-occuring theme, "He's got a nickname around here, 'Captain's Run Harris'".

Kearney says that Harris has been in discussions with Maguire in recent weeks.

"He was up-front and honest with Madge [Maguire]. Like I said, I think in the last four weeks we've probably seen him on the field here maybe four or so times, he hasn't been out here often. In preparation for a big game like that, any game to be honest- an NRL game, it is a challenge."

The Kiwis side to play Tonga, their first clash since the Tongan's famous world cup victory, will be named on Sunday at Sky City.

The game is scheduled for the following Saturday night at Mt Smart.