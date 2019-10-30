Water Safety NZ partners with Māori to save lives

Ngāti Porou Surf Lifesaving Club Wānanga / Facebook used with permission from Club Founder

On average Māori account for over 20 percent of all preventable and non-preventable drowning fatalities, despite comprising only 15 percent of the nation’s population. To stem the tide of tragedy, Water Safety New Zealand (Haumaru Wai O Aotearoa) knows that working with Māori is key. To fund their partnerships, ACC have granted Water Safety $1 million for a two year pilot scheme.

Water Safety New Zealand (WSNZ) has made preventing Māori deaths a top priority. ACC granted WSNZ $1 million to launch the “Kia Maaru, Kia Ora” campaign, where they partner with Māori to save lives.

Pererika Makiha (Te Arawa), WSNZ spokesperson says, “For us, the main desire, I say, firstly, is their well-being, grandchildren, children, adults, old women and men.”

Te Taitimu Trust has been granted funding to introduce a water safety programme to a kōhanga reo in Flaxmere. Zack Makoare, chief executive of Te Taitimu says:

“Working with our very young ones, and their parents, so it’s about mobilising our whānau, to think around, the aspects of safety, around water, kia maanu, kia ora, which is stay afloat, stay alive.”

Ngāti Porou Surf Life Saving (NPSL) has been recognised as the top recruiter of Surf Lifesavers in the country, and will use their WSNZ funding to train more volunteers. 30 year lifeguard veteran Peter Boyd explained their recent 3 day Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) training wānanga.

“First time we’ve had all the surf lifesaving clubs from the Tairāwhiti district, Waikanae, Wainui, Midway, they were part of it, Uawa’s also part of that rōpū coming to Wharekahika to run the workshop.”

The pilot is split into two rounds of one year tests and will be accessed by ACC in 2020.