The way he stood was Mean Māori Mean - DJ Poroufessor remembered

Hone Ngata, 49, affectionately known as DJ Poroufessor passes away to sudden death. However, his family and friends say his services to Māori and NZ Music live on.

Close friend Carmen Hetaraka says, “He was a man of complete grace and held his people up with high regards.”

Born and raised in Gisborne, Ngata (Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Ranginui), was an internet star and an icon for NZ Music, particularly with hip hop.

He was also recognized for his efforts to help rangatahi in many communities, particularly in South Auckland.

“We worked together in prisons, particularly in youth justice residence. Plus, we also took part in programmes with Oranga Tamariki.”

TV Personality Te Hamua Nikora says his future was already set to become a national icon in hip hop for Aotearoa, starring in the sport series of Code.

“I was talking to Bailey [Mackey] about the famous phrase Mean Māori Mean. Then we decided to have it on Code [Māori Television]. But Hone Ngata was Mr Mean Māori Mean.”

“His drops [performance] ‘Mean Māori Mean’ went viral. The way he stood was Mean Māori Mean,” says Nikora.

Ngata’s family held a funeral service in South Auckland earlier today before his body was taken to Waroa Marae in Tauranga for the duration of his tangi on Monday.