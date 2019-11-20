'We have failed them' - Rangatahi Advocate

A challenge has been made to the government to change the legislation regarding young people being remanded in adult prison cells. Being World Children's Day, Tania Mead from rangatahi movement "Just Speak,” seized this opportunity to voice this issue.

“We think that the minister should change the legislation to make it clear that police cells are no place for a young person and that they need to be cared for safely somewhere in the community,” says Mead.

Data released to Amnesty International reveals the average length of time young person (14-18) have spent in a police cell increased from 1.8 days to 2.6 days from 2014 - 2018.

Data Source / Amnesty International

A children's event was held in Wellington today, with the Prime Minister opening up a new playground, established outside of parliament.

“Today on this anniversary, I want to recommit again, New Zealand's absolute commitment to the rights of the child.

“ It's never just been up to governments to make sure that we do right by children, there are organizations, in NZ who have done credible work.”

With 70% of youth being remanded in adult cells, Mead believes the government needs to do more:

"The government's responsibility under Te Tiriti o Waitangi is to make sure there are appropriate services for rangatahi Māori in particular because we have failed them over again as a country by allowing the situation to get to this point."

Te Ao has reached out to the Minister of Children, Tracey Martin but have received no response.