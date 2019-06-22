“We needed this” - Johnson

Shaun Johnson opened up on just what the Kiwis’ win over Tonga meant post match, as well as what it was like to come back and play at Mt Smart.

The half, who sensationally left the Warriors at the end of last year, talked about coming back to a place that ‘still feels like home’.

“I still watch the Warriors every week and I still love this place. It’s a bit weird actually seeing my name up on that wall with an end date, just knowing literally that’s when it was all she wrote.” he told media after the game.

Johnson, who scored a hat trick of tries in the 34-14 win, also talked about just how important the win was for a Kiwis side still overcoming the ignominy of the 2017 World Cup campaign disaster.

“Thinking back to 2017 and what a lot of us had to go through, like people will never understand what was going on behind the scenes - how we felt after we let our whole nation down. We copped a lot and deservedly too.”

“I was really nervous about this game. I’ve still got memories about what happened in the World Cup and while it wasn’t a grudge match, in my mind we needed this.”

