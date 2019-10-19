"We play every game like it’s a playoff" - Mo’unga

Richie Mo'unga (video: World Rugby)

We’re ticking down to the most important game of the All Black season, but first five Richie Mo’unga has cut a confident figure.

In an interview with World Rugby, the 25-year-old said the expectations of being an All Black have made the squad accustomed to pressure games.

“This is up there as the pinnacle of rugby on the world stage. I’ve been dreaming of this for so long, but as All Blacks we play every game as a playoff game” he said.

“When you get given this opportunity, you’ve got to walk towards it and embrace it.”

Mo’unga has had a serious amount of pressure put on him this season, being handed the 10 jersey in place of two-time World Player of the Year Beauden Barrett. The duo have played as a dual attacking threat, which has admittedly taken its time to come into fruition.

However, it seems that Mo’unga has grown into the role, with Barrett happy with the space and time that comes with playing fullback.

Their opponents tonight, Ireland, are acutely aware of this and will try and disrupt the All Blacks with a rush defence.

“We just have to be really smart with out game and whereabouts we’re playing. It’s been something we’ve been trying to chip away at and on Saturday we’ll get to see if that comes to fruition” said Mo’unga.

The Irish won the last test between the two sides 16-9 in Dublin last year. They have also won two out of the last three games against the All Blacks, after their historic 40-29 win in Chicago in 2016.

Kickoff tonight from Tokyo is at 11:15pm NZT.