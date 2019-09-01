West Coast sit top of Heartland Championship, East Coast so close to first win

West Coast have proven to be the surprise package of the 2019 the Mitre 10 Heartland Championship after beating Horowhenua Kapiti 27-21 in Levin yesterday and remaining unbeaten after two rounds.

The Heartland XV’s match with Manu Samoa yesterday meant that some of the top side were shorn of some of their talent, which almost saw battlers East Coast record an upset win. They pushed Mid Canterbury all the way before going down 22-15, with former All Black wing Zac Guildford picking up a try for the Ngati Porou side.

North Otago had their match moved to Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin to be the curtain-raiser to the Ranfurly Shield match between Otago and Manuwatu, and recorded a useful 25-11 win over Wairarapa Bush.

Traditional heavyweights Wanganui are still winless after two weeks, this time going down to Thames Valley. Down 19-25 at the break, Thames Valley contained the home team to only one try in the second half.

King Country took care of Buller 34-12 in Taupo, while South Canterbury beat Poverty Bay 40-29. Brad Tunnicliffe picked up three tries for South Canterbury while Clarence Moli scored two.

Heartland Week Two results

North Otago 25 (Howard Packman, Samuel Tatupu, Lemi Masoe tries; Robbie Smith 2 con, 2 pen) Wairarapa Bush 11 (Brock Price try; Tipene Haira 2 pen). HT: 7-6

King Country 34 (Alefosio Tapili 2, Sisa Vosaki 2, Zayn Tipping tries; Evaan Reihana 3 con, pen) Buller 12 (Gabba de Kock 2 tries; Timoti Manawatu con). HT: 22-7

East Coast 15 (Zac Guildford, Epeli Lotawa tries; Zane King con, pen) Mid Canterbury 22 (Jon Dampney, Matt McAtamney, Manasa Bari tries; Corey McKay 2 con, pen). HT: 0-10

Horowhenua Kapiti 21 (Kane Tamou, Nathan Kendrick, Himiona Henare tries; Codi Hemi 3 con) West Coast 27 (Josh Tomlinson, Sam Lebezeit, Jesse Pitman-Joass tries; Todd Struthers 3 con, pen; Pitman-Joass dropped goal). HT: 7-14

Poverty Bay 29 (Adrian Wyrill 2, Ethan Reeves tries, penalty try; Andrew Tauateluva 2 con, pen) South Canterbury 40 (Brad Tunnicliffe 3, Clarence Moli 2, Zac Saunders tries; Theo Davidson 2 con, pen; Reilly Cormack pen). HT:

Wanganui 30 (Nick Harding, Roman Tutauha, Dane Whale, Shay Wiperi tries; Harding 2 con, 2 pen) Thames Valley 36 (Laulea Mau, Matiu Abraham, Jason Laurich tries; Regan Crosland 7 pen). HT 25-19