Whakatāne whānau want transparency

The families and wider community of Whakatāne want more consistent information from authorities regarding the Whakaari-White Island recovery operation.

Early this morning Police confirmed two other people being treated at Waikato and Middlemore Hospital had died.

Police Minister, Stuart Nash visited the area last night and Deputy Commissioner Mike King is now leading the operation.

In a press conference this morning, Whakatāne Mayor Judy Turner made it clear that families want to know what is being planned, who will be involved and how soon they can expect their loved ones returned to them.

She also highlighted that many were heartened that Police had allowed a local with in-depth knowledge of the area to become part of the operation.

Turner said, “This person knows exactly where the bodies are to help the recovery, and this should mean, that once they are on the island, they are clear on knowledge of where to look, and this will save a lot of time.”

Despite the sense of urgency reiterated by those impacted the GNS expert outlined there was still a 40-60% likelihood of another eruption which was being monitored closely.

Deputy Commissioner National Operations Mike King outlined that the location of the bodies were located a few hundred metres from the shoreline.

“Its in an area of around a few hundred metres, up to a maximum of 300 metres, from the shoreline and I imagine they are in sort of clusters.”