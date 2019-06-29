Whale Watch Kaikoura dive in for the win at Matariki Awards

The poster child for tourism in Aotearoa, Whale Watch Kaikoura, has won two awards at the Matariki Awards, including the Supreme Award and the Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business & Innovation award.

Whale Watch Kaikoura is owned and operated by Ngāti Kuri of Kaikoura. The manager at Whale Watch, Kauahi Ngapora, says the business adheres to core Māori values.

“It's a real whānau business. We want to see our people develop.”

Over the years they’ve won multiple awards, both nationally and internationally, including Best NZ Māori Tourism Business 2018.

Whale Watch Kaikoura was a finalist for the Te Tupu-ā-Nuku Award for Business & Innovation alongside Moana NZ and Tipene Funerals.

As well in staring in their own Television series The Casketeers, Francis and Kaiora Tipene of Tipene Funerals have for six years, been providing meaningful service to whanau as they farewell their loved ones. The success of the business has seen them recently open a second location in Onehunga.

Moana is a wholly Māori-owned company employing almost 400 people. With a 50 percent stake in Sealord, Moana NZ is a future-focused company with a vision to be the investment of choice for iwi in the fishing industry.