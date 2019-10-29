Whānau and friends left without answers

27-year-old Jamie Kawai from Uawa has now been missing now for over two weeks, and after extensive search efforts by Police and the community, there is still no sign.

Kaiwai was last seen in Uawa on the beach, by the wharf, on the evening of Friday the 11th. Her vehicle was found at the wharf car park with the keys in the ignition.

Whānau spokesperson Eru KaIwai pointed out that soon after Jamie Kaiwai went missing, the Tuia250 Flotilla was in Tolaga Bay and that there was a lot of traffic between the land and the vessels in the water but still no sightings.

Eru Kaiwai told Te Ao News that family and friends have all joined search efforts while none of them have heard or seen from Jamie Kaiwai.

There has been an extensive search taking place coordinated by Fire and Emergency NZ, with Police, Search and Rescue teams and the community all working together to find Jamie Kaiwai.

Police divers have been searching the sea and river with sonar equipment but to no avail.

Eru Kaiwai told Te Ao that the Police have scaled back their search, but will still check certain areas intermittently.

Police have told Te Ao today that there is no update on Jamie Kawai's whereabouts and there are no active lines of inquiry at this stage.

A community meeting is being held at the Tolaga Bay Fire Station, and family spokesperson Eru Kawai said it's an opportunity to thank the community of Uawa who have pulled together to support the search and rescue team as well as the family throughout this ordeal.