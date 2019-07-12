Whanau first for Barrett

Family was the motivating factor for Beauden Barrett’s much publicised move from the Hurricanes to the Blues, he said today in Auckland.

The star All Black first five’s wife Hannah is an Aucklander, and Barrett said that moving to her hometown was the most important part of his decision. He also said that Hurricanes team mate TJ Perenara was “a man that I just had to keep in the loop.”

“I told him and Colesy [hooker Dane Coles] a couple of days ago, which was difficult. But they’re fully supportive of my decision.

“Obviously I’m leaving a lot of good mates there.”

Barrett said his father was a “tough one to convince”, given that former flanker Kevin was himself part of the original Hurricanes side in 1996-7.

“Ultimately he wants me to do the what’s best for me and Hannah. He’s fully supportive of our decision.”

Barrett scored a record 1244 points for the Hurricanes since his debut in 2011. The 28-year-old made 125 appearances for the Hurricanes, fourth only to Perenara, Ma'a Nonu and Conrad Smith. His career included two Super Rugby final and three semi-final appearances.