Whānau weigh up fighting crowds at the mall vs online shopping

With less than three says until Christmas, research has shown more whanau have preferred to do their Christmas shopping online with research showing nearly half of New Zealanders going online to find gifts.

Matiah Whaiapu was shopping with her partner at New Zealand’s biggest mall, Sylvia Park. She says she prefers going online.

“I’d probably prefer online shopping just because it’s easier, faster and everything’s there online."

Recent research by Slice Digital shows that nearly half of those who've completed their shopping have purchased a gift online. Online shopping is peaking more for people aged 18 to 34.

“I’ve done a little bit of online shopping which was good but then we left our other ones too late so we missed the cut off dates so that’s why we're here at the mall,” Whaiapu says.

Father Andre Morris and his daughter Muriwai of Te Rarawa, travelled from the Hokianga to visit Auckland’s Sylvia Park to do their last minute Christmas shopping. They say they prefer shopping at the mall than online.

“I like to see things, pick it up, feel it, get the feel of everything,” Morris says.

“I don’t like online shopping. It's always different when you get it in real life. When you go to a mall you can try it on,” Muriwai says.

Deanna from Auckland was shopping for more than 20 family members.

“I have a family of five and our immediate family maybe 20…So probably one gift each. We came here with a budget today and so we're working to our budget.”

With 220 stores, the variety at Sylvia Park suited her.

“I have done online shopping. I think just being out here in the mall and experimenting the people, getting into the festive season, having something to eat as well. I prefer that than online.”

Overall, the main priority for people shopping is getting to spend time with their loved ones this Christmas Day.

Whaiapu says, “I’m not too fussed on presents, maybe just hanging out with family, having a mean feed, all being together, probably a couple of drinks. That’s enough for me I reckon.”

Sylvia Park is open until midnight until New Year’s Eve when it will close at 7 pm.