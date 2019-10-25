Whangārei hapū petition to delay Ngāti Whatua settlement

A petition has been put together by Hapū and iwi of the Whangarei region opposing to the Ngāti Whātua Settlements. The mandate given by the crown to Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua continues to be challenged as it doesn't have support from all Hapū.

Huhana Lyndon, from Ngā Hapū o Whangārei, says, “We will continue to reach out to our neigbouring relatives in the region to convince them to support the cause.”

As of this afternoon, more than 250 people has signed the online petition. According to Lyndon, it's been a prolonged issue due to no clear indication of interest shown by Hapū for the settlement. Some agree while others continue to disagree.

Lyndon says, “One of the main outcomes raised was for the settlement to be delayed. For hapū, claimants, marae and those who may be affected by this settlement to all agree on it's potential. Only then can the settlement move forward.”

Len Bristowe from Te Orewai says, “We don’t want Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua to come in to our region and try and fix the issues that exist here in Whangarei.”

We contacted Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua for comment but no response was given from them.

Bristowe says, “I feel saddened at the fact that Government manages to dictate and turn our people against each other. Where debates, fights, and disagreements is the only option.”

Lyndon concludes, “We've decided to put together an urgent request to the Waitangi tribunal where our issues and concerns relating to this settlement can be raised and heard by the crown.”

A hui, held on 23 October at Terenga Paraoa marae were 69 affected uri meet with Te Arawhiti and Ngāti Whātua. A resolution was passed calling a halt to negotiations until Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua can show that they have gained consent from all affected hapu, marae and claimants.

The goal for the petition is to receive 500 or more signatures, which will go towards delaying the settlement proceedings between the Crown and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua.