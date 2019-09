Māori Language Week is now a major event on the Aotearoa calendar developing from protest action in the 1970s to a national celebration involving thousands of schools, workplaces, community groups and individuals.

The week will this year again feature parades in main centres bringing awareness of the revitalisation of te reo Māori to the streets.

Te Taura Whiri i Reo Māori chair Rawinia Higgins gave Te Ao an insight.