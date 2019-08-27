When it comes to climbing to new heights- age is just a number

Pierre Vermunt is about to celebrate a new beginning at the age of 54. The Rongomaiwahine descendant just completed his final assessment to secure an NZ certification in Arboriculture.

Vermunt has climbed his way up to the top. He has just finished working on a pine tree as part of his final assessment for the course



"Tuatahi he koroheke ahau, I'm old and I'm not as fit as I used to be back in my youthful days, because this mahi requires a lot of that ... at one stage, I had a injury, i broke my leg during the course."



It wasn't an easy journey for Vermunt but his ability to persevere and with the guidance of his tutor, he was able to finish the course



"I ako au i te tupurangatanga o te rākau, botany 'oh ka pai ēnei mātauranga', I just fell in love with it so I decided that I will learn more about the trees while I was injured and I continued to participate in the class as a rigger on the ground and learning about all the rigging on the trees."



Vermunt and his peers were lucky enough to have been tutored by Zane Wedding (Ngāti Kuri, Ngāti Pikiao) one of NZ’s top tree climbers.

There was a glimmer of doubt at first for Wedding, but the 54-year-old proved him wrong.

"When I first met him we had a really good kōrero about whether or not he could do this because he's old, being 54. It's a big challenge for him to get up there to do the mahi that's asked of him. I thought he would fail, but him getting through it is so amazing."



And even though he was hindered by his injury along the way he was given a second chance.



"When it came to the end of my course in July I said to the college. 'I can't qualify because I haven't had time in the tree' so they said 'because you were injured during our course we will give you an extension of 10 to 12 weeks'. Tēnei wiki i passed my final assessments."



Vermunt will return to his home town of Māhia and continue to climb the trees of Tāne